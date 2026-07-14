Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,039 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 5.00% of Hyatt Hotels worth $678,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company's stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 3.2%

H opened at $184.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.55. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $206.86. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jnp 2010-Pg Trust sold 213,434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $35,803,553.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,803,553.50. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.36.

View Our Latest Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here