Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $115.41 Million Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,004 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of TD SYNNEX worth $115,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 44.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 201 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.1% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.2%

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $249.86 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $139.23 and a fifty-two week high of $296.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $257.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.71. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $341.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TD SYNNEX from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.97, for a total value of $1,214,850.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,503,934.89. The trade was a 21.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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