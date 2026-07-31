Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Free Report) by 273.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,500 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 242,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Coursera worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COUR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Coursera by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,891 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 15,610 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 581,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 156,566 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 104,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $50,447.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 255,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,755.68. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,466,372 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $7,683,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 419,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,199,668.16. The trade was a 77.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,009,139 shares of company stock worth $10,643,180 over the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Coursera from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Coursera from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $5.29 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $896.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.65 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 55.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Headlines Impacting Coursera

Here are the key news stories impacting Coursera this week:

Coursera Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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