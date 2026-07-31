Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stake in PagerDuty $PD

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,297 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 186,440 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of PagerDuty worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,066,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,307,000 after purchasing an additional 472,975 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at $789,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in PagerDuty by 801.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 206,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 183,770 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 807.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 138,867 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PagerDuty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on PagerDuty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.50.

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PagerDuty Trading Down 3.8%

PD stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. PagerDuty had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $120.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PagerDuty has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.290-0.310 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 28th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

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