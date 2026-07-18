Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $43.34 Million Stock Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 57,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $43,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MTSI opened at $267.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.10. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.16 and a 52-week high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTSI

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,435.72. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Peter Y. Chung sold 43,268 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.20, for a total value of $16,363,957.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.20. This represents a 86.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock valued at $28,760,941 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

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