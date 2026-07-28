Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH - Free Report) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,346 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 461,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of PVH worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PVH by 513.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PVH Price Performance

NYSE PVH opened at $83.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.94. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 1.76%.The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.10 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.800-12.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. PVH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PVH from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PVH from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PVH

About PVH

PVH Corp is a leading global apparel company known for its portfolio of iconic brands in the dress shirt, sportswear and lifestyle categories. The company designs, markets and distributes clothing, accessories and fragrances under both owned and licensed brands. PVH's core brand holdings include Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, complemented by a range of heritage labels such as Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's and Olga.

PVH's operations span the entire value chain from product design and development to manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

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