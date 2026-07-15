Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 54,262 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,134 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $187,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,345.92. This trade represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total transaction of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 192,333 shares in the company, valued at $32,131,150.98. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500,983 shares of company stock valued at $584,395,630. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.16.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.56. The stock has a market cap of $229.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.68 and a 12 month high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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