Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 96,288 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908,977 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C worth $179,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLYVK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,315,091 shares of the company's stock worth $857,803,000 after purchasing an additional 551,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,721,823 shares of the company's stock worth $392,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,603,988 shares of the company's stock worth $299,708,000 after buying an additional 88,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,062,231 shares of the company's stock worth $171,495,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,613,666 shares of the company's stock worth $134,192,000 after buying an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C stock opened at $104.13 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.19. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 0.94. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $108.97.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $63.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLYVK shares. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C NASDAQ: LLYVK is a tracking stock designed to reflect the performance of Liberty Media's investment in Live Nation Entertainment. Established in August 2023, the Liberty Live tracking stock allows investors to gain targeted exposure to the live entertainment sector without direct ownership of Liberty Media's other diversified assets. The Series C shares trade separately, offering a clear view of the value and results generated by Live Nation's global operations.

The underlying asset for the Liberty Live Series C shares is Liberty Media's equity stake in Live Nation, one of the world's leading live entertainment companies.

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