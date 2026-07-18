Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,656,595 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 216,011 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $53,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,041 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Ford Motor Company has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The company had revenue of $43.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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