Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 16,163 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Nordson worth $59,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,984 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $104,102,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,381,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 85,095 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $20,459,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

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Nordson Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $288.98 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $288.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.08 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.29.

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About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

See Also

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