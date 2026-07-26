Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings Company $GHC

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Graham worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter worth $11,998,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Graham by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GHC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Graham in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Graham has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Research Report on GHC

Graham Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $1,153.35 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a fifty-two week low of $908.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,224.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,143.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,119.67. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $16.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $13.11 by $3.68. Graham had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion.

Graham Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Graham's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.13%.

About Graham

Graham Corporation is a U.S.-based industrial equipment manufacturer specializing in the design and production of vacuum and heat transfer systems. The company's core offerings include vacuum pumps, exhausters, and energy recovery turbines, as well as steam surface condensers and specialized heat exchangers. These products are engineered to support critical processes in industries that require controlled environments and efficient thermal management.

In addition to its standard product lines, Graham Corporation provides aftermarket services such as equipment installation, field maintenance, performance testing, and spare parts supply.

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