Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 128,070 Shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited $TLX

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:TLX - Free Report) by 276.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,415 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 128,070 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.05% of Telix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLX. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,200 shares of the company's stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 138,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Telix Pharmaceuticals by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 250,517 shares of the company's stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 135,893 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,883,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christian Behrenbruch bought 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,709,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,873,560. This represents a 0.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Telix Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Telix Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TLX

Telix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 186,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Profile

Telix Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: TLX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of molecularly targeted radiopharmaceuticals for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Leveraging expertise in radiochemistry, nuclear medicine and oncology, Telix aims to address unmet clinical needs across a range of tumor types by pairing diagnostic imaging agents with therapeutic radionuclides.

The company’s pipeline spans both imaging and therapeutic candidates.

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