Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 35,504 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,404 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $145,207,000 after buying an additional 835,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,040 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,570,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,897 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 92,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $34,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 2.1%

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $193.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Axcelis Technologies's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial raised Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $130.25.

Get Our Latest Report on ACLS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eileen Evans sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $144,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,685.45. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,536.40. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Further Reading

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