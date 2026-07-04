Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,265 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Down 0.0%

HD stock opened at $357.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $323.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HSBC lowered their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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