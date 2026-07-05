Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.97 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO - Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,587 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company's stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,821,401.12. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ennis Debra J. Kelly sold 5,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $418,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,700.25. This trade represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $70.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Altria Group

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MO stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.27. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $74.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 298.69% and a net margin of 34.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Altria Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Altria Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.70%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc NYSE: MO is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company's operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

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