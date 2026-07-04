Private Advisor Group LLC Has $30.47 Million Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,384 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $30,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 709.4% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company's stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in GE Aerospace by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 261,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 100,063 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $357.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $377.14 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $322.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $243.34 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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