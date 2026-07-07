Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,026 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,477 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Oklo worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oklo by 356.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Oklo from $129.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oklo has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $84.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Oklo

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $7,417,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 478,039 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,506.22. The trade was a 22.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $612,205.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,099,597. This trade represents a 22.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 623,629 shares of company stock valued at $40,734,208 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oklo Trading Down 8.3%

NYSE:OKLO traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.53. 2,581,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,935,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.14. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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