Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,488 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RL shares. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $480.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $430.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.1%

RL opened at $395.36 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a twelve month low of $273.04 and a twelve month high of $421.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.88 and a 200-day moving average of $365.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 11.60%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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