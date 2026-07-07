Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Stryker Stock Up 1.8%

NYSE SYK traded up $5.94 on Tuesday, reaching $330.67. 232,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.75. The company has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.Stryker's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stryker from $456.00 to $418.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.10.

View Our Latest Report on Stryker

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total transaction of $1,481,697.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total transaction of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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