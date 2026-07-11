Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 118.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 1,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total value of $183,189.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $322.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $374.96. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $344.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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