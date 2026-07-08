Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Rubrik, Inc. $RBRK

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,094 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,187 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Rubrik were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rubrik by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,694,503 shares of the company's stock worth $1,123,836,000 after buying an additional 1,678,255 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rubrik by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,064,057 shares of the company's stock worth $540,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the fourth quarter worth $345,907,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 104.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,325,503 shares of the company's stock worth $162,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,342 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubrik by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $193,433,000 after acquiring an additional 178,714 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Rubrik Stock Down 0.4%

RBRK stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99 and a beta of 1.10. Rubrik, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $387.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rubrik has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rubrik from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rubrik

Insider Activity at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $610,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $258,148.44. This trade represents a 70.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 199,447 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $16,809,393.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 314,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,467,965.44. This trade represents a 38.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 261,702 shares of company stock worth $21,534,116. Insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc is a cloud data management and security company that delivers a unified platform for data protection, disaster recovery, compliance and intelligent data governance. Its flagship offering, the Rubrik Security Cloud, enables organizations to automate backup and recovery workflows across on-premises, edge and multi-cloud environments. By combining policy-driven orchestration with real-time threat detection, Rubrik helps clients guard against ransomware, ensure business continuity and enforce data retention requirements.

The company's platform supports a range of services including backup and restore, long-term data archiving, replication, and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK - Free Report).

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