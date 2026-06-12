Private Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,711,723 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 707,155 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Americold Realty Trust worth $60,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,153 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 67,386 shares of the company's stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $14.65 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -235.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $14.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Americold Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Americold Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Americold Realty Trust currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here