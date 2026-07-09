Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $44.38 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,859 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timmons Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:JPM opened at $330.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day moving average of $309.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $279.10 and a 52 week high of $343.45.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $345.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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