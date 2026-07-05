Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 97,829 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,248 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 97,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 1.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $108.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE SCHW opened at $96.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.96 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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