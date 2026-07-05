Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,010 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Get APO alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO stock opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Apollo Global Management's revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apollo Global Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apollo Global Management wasn't on the list.

While Apollo Global Management currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here