Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,638 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Privia Health Group worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,776,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,787,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,099,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,053,043 shares of the company's stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 208,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore set a $26.00 target price on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.15.

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Privia Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $23.67 on Monday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $28.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 15,647 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $354,248.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 434,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,833,842.48. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Matthew Shawn Morris sold 53,722 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,463,387.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,441.12. This represents a 44.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 452,357 shares of company stock worth $11,436,655 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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