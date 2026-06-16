Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,123 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $155,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Zinnia Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $9,261,000. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Fund Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Capital Management LLC NC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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