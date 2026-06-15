Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,511 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.5% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resources Management Corp CT ADV's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.47 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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