Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,931 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $3.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.01. 1,770,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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