Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 398.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 922,894 shares of the company's stock worth $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company's stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,796 shares of the company's stock worth $227,260,000 after purchasing an additional 38,381 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The business's 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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