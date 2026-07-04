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Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 4, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • QRG Capital Management increased its Procter & Gamble stake by 16.7% in the first quarter, buying an additional 48,989 shares and bringing its total holding to 342,252 shares worth about $49.4 million.
  • Procter & Gamble reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $1.59, though revenue of $21.23 billion came in slightly below estimates. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, lifting the annualized payout to $4.35 and the yield to 2.9%.
  • Wall Street remains cautiously positive on PG, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $161.47. Shares recently traded around $151.30, below the consensus target and within range of their 52-week high of $167.25.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,252 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 48,989 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $49,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

PG stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.25. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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