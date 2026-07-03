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Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Written by MarketBeat
July 3, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its Procter & Gamble stake by 2.4% in the first quarter, selling 10,083 shares and leaving it with 410,015 shares worth about $59.2 million.
  • Procter & Gamble reported quarterly EPS of $1.59, beating estimates, while revenue came in slightly below expectations at $21.23 billion. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.0885 per share, underscoring its long dividend-growth track record.
  • Wall Street remains cautious overall, with a Moderate Buy consensus and a price target of $161.47, though some firms have held or lowered targets amid concerns that much of the stock’s quality and dividend appeal is already priced in.
  • Interested in Procter & Gamble? Here are five stocks we like better.

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 129,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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