Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,015 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $59,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after buying an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 129,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $146.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.Procter & Gamble's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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