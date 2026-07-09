Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,532 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,845 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.3% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles' portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 255,447 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7%

PG stock opened at $148.58 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $146.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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