Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,017 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,331 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $108,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:PG opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $146.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.08. The firm has a market cap of $345.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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