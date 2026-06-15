Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 110,152 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $406,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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