Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,785 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,080 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.5% of Palisade Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.47 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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