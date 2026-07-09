Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612,228 shares of the company's stock after selling 317,497 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Procter & Gamble worth $810,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock worth $1,364,518,000 after buying an additional 8,731,126 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 2.7%

NYSE PG opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.36. The stock has a market cap of $345.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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