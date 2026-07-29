Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. reduced its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,742 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,770 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PG opened at $149.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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