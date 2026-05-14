Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 28,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,868,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,283. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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