Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,489 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after purchasing an additional 984,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after buying an additional 1,091,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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