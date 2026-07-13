Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 11,564 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $189.16 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $209.59 and its 200 day moving average is $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $220.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 19,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,440 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here