Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,716 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Professional Financial Solutions LLC ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company's stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.98 billion, a PE ratio of 144.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company's 50-day moving average is $138.18 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.68 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Palantir Technologies

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $2,674,818.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 199,759 shares in the company, valued at $27,175,214.36. This trade represents a 8.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,444,607.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 927,270 shares of company stock valued at $126,197,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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