Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 1.0% of Profund Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $292.97.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $302.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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