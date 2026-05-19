Profund Advisors LLC Buys 15,824 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

Read Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.67 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.84 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $160.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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