Profund Advisors LLC Buys 8,516 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,778,677,000 after buying an additional 583,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after buying an additional 6,217,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after buying an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after buying an additional 958,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $192.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology's revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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