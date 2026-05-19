Profund Advisors LLC Has $25.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 681,015 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $25,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 271.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 25,001 shares during the period. United Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after buying an additional 74,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $108.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $543.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.46 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $132.75. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Melius Research set a $150.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $51.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel to $124.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

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About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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