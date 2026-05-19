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Profund Advisors LLC Has $8.56 Million Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Written by MarketBeat
May 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Profund Advisors LLC increased its ASML stake by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, owning 8,005 shares valued at about $8.56 million after adding 1,110 shares.
  • Other institutional investors also adjusted their positions, and overall institutional ownership stands at 26.07% of ASML shares.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains mixed but generally positive: ASML has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $1,504.38, even as several analysts recently downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than ASML.

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in ASML by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Santander cut shares of ASML from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of ASML from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,504.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $1,472.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $683.48 and a twelve month high of $1,603.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,416.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,285.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 37.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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