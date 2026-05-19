Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $300.60 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $310.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $202.51. The stock has a market cap of $273.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $340.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $260.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,376.64. This represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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