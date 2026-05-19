Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,695 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,669 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $395.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $188.81 and a fifty-two week high of $421.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $404.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.93 per share, with a total value of $55,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 9,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,222.43. This represents a 12.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $78,185 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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