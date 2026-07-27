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PROG Holdings, Inc $PRG Stock Holdings Boosted by Dean Capital Management

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
PROG logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dean Capital Management increased its PROG Holdings stake by 310.2% in the first quarter, holding 57,368 shares worth approximately $1.65 million. Institutional investors collectively own 97.92% of the company.
  • PROG reported quarterly earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $0.78, while revenue rose 11.1% year over year to $742.67 million. The company also provided second-quarter 2026 EPS guidance of $1.05.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $47.36; Jefferies recently upgraded the stock to “buy” and raised its target to $60. PROG also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.14, yielding approximately 1.3%.
  • Five stocks we like better than PROG.

Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG - Free Report) by 310.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,368 shares of the fintech holding company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.14% of PROG worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,824,091 shares of the fintech holding company's stock valued at $53,792,000 after buying an additional 1,483,751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PROG by 588.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 840,029 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 717,932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PROG by 102.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,663 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 416,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PROG by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,159,874 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in PROG by 62.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,405 shares of the fintech holding company's stock worth $17,913,000 after acquiring an additional 259,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company's stock.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock opened at $43.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. PROG Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The fintech holding company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $742.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.70 million. PROG had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. PROG has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PROG's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PROG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROG has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROG

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc, formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PROG (NYSE:PRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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